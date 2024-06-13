Legislative Update: S.C. Legislature Sprints to the Finish
When my youngest daughter was in high school, she was fast. How fast? She ran the 800-meter run, which is two laps around the track in 2:19. But it was the way she ran that kept me on the edge of my seat. When the gun sounded, she would come out near the back of the pack. During the first lap, she would work her way up to the middle, where she would hang out until she made the first turn of lap two. She would start moving up toward the front until she was in second place. When they came around the last turn headed into the final stretch, she would turn on the jets, pass the leader, and win the race. All while I was on the front row, screaming my lungs out, close to having a coronary.