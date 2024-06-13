Messengers choose Tony Wolfe to preach the 2025 SBC convention sermon

Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, was chosen June 12 to preach the convention sermon at the 2025 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Dallas.

Messengers to the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis approved the SBC Committee on the Order of Business’ recommendation.

Jarrett Stephens, senior pastor of the multisite Forest Champion Baptist Church based in Houston, Texas, is the alternate.

Wolfe, chosen in 2023 to lead South Carolina Baptists, has more than 23 years of ministry experience in South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana, including denominational posts, pastorates, Christian education positions and as a worship leader.

The South Carolina Baptist Convention describes Wolfe as “passionate about strengthening churches, raising up church leaders, and mobilizing Christ’s people to reach their neighbors and the nations with the gospel.” The convention states his personal commitment “to biblical inerrancy, strategic evangelism, cooperative missions, expositional preaching, and team-based leadership.”

Alternate convention preacher Stephens has led Champion Forest as senior pastor since 2021. He has founded programs to mentor and train younger pastors, including a residency program for seminary students and CF Connect, designed to connect pastors for networking, resourcing and encouragement.

John Stegemerten, worship ministry pastor of the Harris Campus of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., is the 2025 convention music director.

