New promotional resources available for Global Hunger Relief

Every year, Southern Baptists give an offering for Global Hunger Relief to meet crisis hunger needs around the world through projects aimed at sharing the Gospel. Global Hunger Relief released several new resources this month designed to help churches promote the offering and plan for Global Hunger Sunday on August 25.

“I’m inviting churches to empower local churches around the world through Global Hunger Relief,” said Send Relief president Bryant Wright. “On Global Hunger Sunday, Southern Baptist Christians can alleviate hunger in the name of Jesus. Those generous gifts will make an impact all around the world through sustainable, Gospel-centered projects.”

There are dozens of ways local churches utilize the funds – from teaching bread-making classes in Venezuela, to providing school lunches in Thailand, to raising chickens in Mozambique. Receipts from the offering are primarily distributed internationally, with 80 percent used for hunger projects around the world while the remaining 20 percent are designated for domestic hunger needs.

The resources Send Relief has created include an “International Dish Dash” matching game, ministry curriculum and coloring pages for children. There is also a new seven-day prayer guide, bulletin inserts, posters and other print and digital collateral that churches can use to encourage their people to give to Global Hunger Relief.

To learn more about how churches and individuals can get involved, visit GlobalHungerRelief.org.