North Charleston, York Baptists to Serve on Committee on Committees

Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber has announced his appointments to the 2024 Committee on Committees. Adam Blosser, pastor of Goshen Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, Va., will lead the committee as chair.

“I am honored to have been appointed by President Bart Barber to serve as this year’s chair of the Committee on Committees,” Blosser told Baptist Press. “Each year at our annual meeting, the Committee on Committees plays a crucial role in recommending the Committee on Nominations who, once elected, will then nominate at the next annual meeting a slate of faithful Southern Baptists to fill vacant trustee positions at each of our entities.”

Members of the committee from South Carolina are: Michael Bryant, Northwood Baptist, North Charleston; and Brad Vassey, Hillcrest Baptist, York.

The committee is composed of 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation. The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2024-2025 Committee on Nominations. The roster includes 14 women (22 percent) and 11 percent non-Anglo nominees. The average church size of nominees is 375 members, with an average Cooperative Program giving rate of 5.6 percent.