Singing Churchmen spread gospel in Puerto Rico 

The Singing Churchmen of South Carolina traveled to Puerto Rico in late April to partner with Iglesia Bautista Logos and the Logos Baptist Academy for a weeklong music camp. Iglesia Bautista Logos served as their base for the week.

The group of music ministers from across the state quickly integrated into the community, setting up for worship services and interacting with local church members who welcomed them warmly.

On Sunday morning, they joined the church for a worship service. “We felt like we had a small glimpse of heaven. People from different parts of the world, speaking different languages, all worshiping the same God was amazing,” Stephen Miller, member and director of operations of Singing Churchmen, said.

One of the highlights of their trip was the music camp at Logos Baptist Academy. The camp catered to students from kindergarten through high school, offering various musical and artistic activities. The Churchmen taught everything from voice and percussion to guitar and painting, infusing each lesson with elements of the gospel. “It was so encouraging to see the children laughing, singing, and learning about Jesus,” Miller said.

The camp culminated in a gala where students showcased their newly acquired skills to their parents. With around 200 students in the school and around 350 parents in attendance, the gala was packed with families.

Although Logos Baptist Academy is a Christian school, Miller explained that most of the children are not believers and most of the families do not attend the church. They hoped the gala would help open doors and build relationships for future growth between families and the church.

“One of the desired results of this week is for the students and parents to see the value of teaching the arts and the difference this week has made in their children,” Miller said. He also prays that the gospel messages the students heard that week will resonate with them for the rest of their lives.

“We are so grateful for our friends at Logos Baptist Academy and the difference they are making in the lives of their students,” Miller said. “We pray that God will continue to bless them as they serve him and point children to him.”

The Singing Churchmen also held a local concert in the local town square and invited nearby businesses and churches to attend. Their concert was a tremendous success, blessed with perfect weather and a turnout of over 300 people. “The event showed the unity that we have in Jesus Christ when we all work together for his glory,” Miller said.

They also had opportunities to sing at a nursing home and for the staff at their hotel before they left. Aside from singing or working with the camp, the group was also able to travel to the Send Relief Ministry Center in Puerto Rico, a ministry that has been invaluable to vulnerable communities through disaster relief and outreach initiatives.

Overall, the group was moved by the Lord’s blessings during the week. “We felt God working all around us. His presence was evident in so many ways,” Miller said. “Those who made the trip were drawn closer to the Lord and closer to each other. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for Logos Baptist Academy.”

Anna Gardner writes for the SCBaptist Creative Team.