Striking the Waters: A Unity of Purpose and Consecration 

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

On May 13, 1924, Southern Baptists from across the country gathered for their annual business session in Memphis, Tenn. Awakened to global opportunity, enlivened by organizational potential, unified by a burgeoning denominational consciousness, and determined to maximize their sacrifices in the most efficient manner, they leaned in with great expectation to hear Chairman M.E. Dodd’s report on behalf of the Future Program Commission. Between May 1924 and May 1925, the trial run for the Southern Baptist Convention’s “Future Program” collected $7,072,234.84 for convention-wide causes to be dispersed through the new unified budget. While the results displayed great potential and denominational solidarity, receipts fell $428,000 (6 percent) short of the stated goal, an ominous reminder of the five-year, $75 Million Campaign’s collection shortfall only a few short months before. With the passion of the messengers behind him and the courage of unified purpose between them, Dodd’s exhortation rang throughout the hallways of the newly constructed Memphis auditorium: