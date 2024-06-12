Tenn. Baptist Editor, Wilkey, to Retire to Upstate S.C.

Lonnie Wilkey, who has served as editor of the Baptist and Reflector of the Tennessee Baptist Convention for 26 years, has announced his plans to retire from his position, effective Dec. 31.

The Greenville, S.C. native first joined the B&R staff in 1988 as associate editor, holding that position for 10 years. Wilkey then served as interim editor for roughly five months before being elected as editor in September of 1998. Wilkey has spent the past 36 years as a member of the B&R staff, and has become known by many as “the face of the B&R.” He has earned the reputation of being both a passionate promoter and a tireless ambassador for the historic newspaper.

Wilkey and his wife, Joyce, have two grown children — Joanna Beasley, a librarian at North Greenville University; and Daniel Wilkey, who is employed by Trane — and three grandchildren, with another on the way. After his retirement in December, Wilkey will live in Greenville County, S.C., where both of his children live.