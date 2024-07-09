Courier Earns 3 S.C. Press Association Awards for 2023 Works

The Baptist Courier received three awards from the South Carolina Press Association, recognizing work published by the South Carolina Baptist news publication in 2023.

The magazine won second- and third-place awards in the Associate and Individual Division for Faith Reporting. Courier Editor Jeff Robinson took second place for a June article, “Have Ministry Heroes, But Don’t Plagiarize Them,” and Peter Beck, associate professor of Christian studies at Charleston Southern University, for “I am Southern Baptist: A Confessional People and Their Confession of Faith” published in September.

Graphic Designer Candace Rathbone garnered a second-place award in the Associate and Individual Division’s Page Design category for the November cover titled “When God Gives You Uncomfortable Grace.”