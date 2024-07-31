‘Kenny & Claire’ first full album urges listeners to stay grounded

Times of anxiety will come. People will look for foundational truths and those things that have endured, consistently proven to withstand whatever challenges come in the modern day.

A scan across headlines shows it to be such a time. For husband-and-wife musical duo Kenny & Claire, their first full album looks to remind listeners that truths in Scripture remain the rock on which to build one’s faith.

“Upon the Storm,” released July 19, features a blend of original work alongside hymns and is available on digital platforms as well as at KennyandClaire.com.

“We chose ‘God Moves Upon the Storm’ as the title track because we want to recognize the reality of suffering,” said Claire. “We don’t want to sugarcoat or overlook that but recognize the reality we face every day. At the same time, we’re using these songs as a way to preach to our hearts, remembering the truth of who the Lord is and that He does reign above everything, even upon the storm.”

The couple shared their testimony in an article with Baptist Press last year — Kenny’s grim brain tumor diagnosis, the successful surgery to remove it, his autoimmune disease that continues to this day, raising their family while serving together in churches and building a musical career.

Kenny & Claire released an EP, “Are You Weary,” in 2021.

“Our first album came out of a time where I was struggling with my health,” said Kenny. “This album comes alongside people in churches who are struggling with their situation, reminding them that we can’t look at God based on that and suggest it has something to do with His character.

“We have to look at Him and who He is above the situation.”

With a Folk/Americana style, the album features originals and songs based on the Apostles’ Creed and Psalm 23. Other tracks are ones the couple sings to their children — Eli, 12; Khayna, 11; and Nate, 8 — at night.

The fall tour began on July 29 in New Ringgold, Pa. Not only do their kids make the trip, but so do the family’s two cats, Turkey and Ryman (Ry for short). Christmas booking opportunities remain and can be made at KennyandClaire.com.

“The Christmas tour is called ‘The Weary World Rejoices,’” said Claire. “There can be a temptation during Christmas to force happiness and joy, because as a society that’s kind of pushed. I like happiness and joy, but I also love when it’s rooted in truth.

“That starts with recognizing the honesty of the weariness around us and then looking to the hope of Christ and His gospel in the midst of it.”

As the kids are homeschooled, tours make the country a classroom. Is there a better example of geothermal energy than Yellowstone, or how an ecosystem works than Redwood National Park?

Every church visited also brings a new slew of pen pals.

“Our kids have been to 46 different states and have friends all over the country,” said Kenny. “They try to write letters to them. It’s been really neat to see these relationships develop.”

The cats have brought their own interesting moments to the tour. Ry escaped the RV and was almost lost to the desert outside of Tucson.

Even moments like that have become precious. Kenny’s brain tumor was deemed inoperable, but he survived. Then came difficulties from Elhers-Danlos syndrome, which increased after the surgery. He must continue to be careful in regulating his body temperature, chief among the concerns.

“I go into hypothermia pretty easily,” he said. “It happened in Texas in May and can be kind of a wild thing, so we have to continue to treat it.”

His draw to hymns can be found in how they connect — no, anchor — to something from earlier, the words of believers long ago as they faced their own hardships.

“I came to them originally through my love of church history,” said Kenny. “Ambrose of Milan wrote a number of hymns 1,700 years ago. That turned into me finding hymnals and keeping them.”

The couple have about 25 different hymnals at their home, ranging from pocket-sized ones to a Scottish Hymnal from 1890.

“There’s something about reading the words of believers from so long ago,” said Kenny. “They’re dealing with things that we’re not dealing with in our day.”

Examples of “wacky” hymns exist, he admitted, “but a number of those hymns were carefully thought out. The beauty is that they’ve stood the test of time.”