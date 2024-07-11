Legislative Update: Life and Politics in the 2024 Election
Do you remember where you were when you heard the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade? Do you remember your first thought and how you felt at that moment? The Dobbs decision came on June 24, 2022. For 49 years, five months, and two days, the federal government allowed the killing of babies in the womb until the baby was considered “viable.” The pro-life community experienced both elation and disbelief. Years of prayers for a Supreme Court that would undo the death and destruction brought on by Roe — a decision that elevated a woman’s right to privacy over a baby’s right to life — were suddenly answered. The states would now decide when life could be protected. Most pro-life advocates believed that since so many state legislatures were controlled by pro-life legislators, we were on the verge of seeing a wave of protections for the unborn.