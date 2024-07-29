Nominees released for 2024 Dove Awards

Brandon Lake leads the slate of nominees for the 2024 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards with 16 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and writing credits on four of the 10 songs nominated for Song of the Year.

Jeff Pardo received 11 nominations, with 10 each going to Chris Brown, Chandler Moore and Jonathan Smith. The 55th Annual Dove Awards will be held Oct. 1 at the Allen Arena in Nashville, airing on TBN and TBN+ while simulcast on SiriusXM The Message on Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m.

“The Dove Awards are about spreading the message in our music with the world and honoring the work of the amazing artists, songwriters, producers and film & TV creators in our great community,” said GMA President Jackie Patillo. “I’m thrilled for this year’s nominees and can’t wait to celebrate in October.”

“Unite The Song” is the theme for the awards.

“Unite the song is a heart cry for God’s people to come together in unity,” says host, Tauren Wells. “We get to come together out of our individual corners, from each different stream within the church, to unite around this one song, holy holy holy is the Lord God Almighty.”

This year’s nominees were voted on by GMA Professional Membership and chosen from more than 2,500 submitted entries. Final voting takes place Aug. 1-8.

Song of the Year nominees are:

• “All Things” – Kirk Franklin

• “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” – Cody Carnes

• “Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

• “I Believe It (The Life of Jesus) – Jon Reddick

• “More Than Able” – Elevation Worship

• “Praise” –Elevation Worship, featuring Brandon Lake

• “Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake

• “Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle

• “This Is Our God” – Phil Wickham

• “Trust In God” – Elevation Worship, featuring Chris Brown

Artist of the Year nominees include Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, for KING + COUNTRY and Lauren Daigle. The full slate of nominees are available at DoveAwards.com.

Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.