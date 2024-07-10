President’s Perspective: We Must Send the Gospel
Once again, the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention has come and gone. There was a lot of hype leading up to the convention regarding the Law Amendment, the future of sexual abuse reform, the Credentials Committee’s recommendations about certain churches, the financial viability of the SBC, and on and on. Many of us wondered how we would ever get everything done, because the amount of business was overwhelming. We were also concerned that our cooperative work might be irreparably fractured by the outcomes of certain votes. Nevertheless, the messengers came together, heard the reports, participated in convention work, and voted on the various matters brought to the floor. While many of the votes revealed deep divisions in our convention of churches, I believe we left Indianapolis united around the main thing that brings us together: reaching the world with the Good News of Jesus.