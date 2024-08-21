Anderson University to Dedicate Trojan Football Facilities Ahead of Inaugural Season

College football is coming to Anderson University. And Trojan Athletics wants your help celebrating the inaugural season.
On Saturday, August 24, AU is dedicating Spero Financial Field at Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium and the Trojan Football Fieldhouse, both located at 341 Williamston Road in Anderson. The grand opening festivities, which are free to the public, begin at 10:30 a.m.
With seating for about 5,000 fans, there is ample space for a capacity crowd to witness the dedication ceremony. Immediately following the event, Trojan Football coaches and players will be on hand to meet and greet visitors as part of the inaugural Trojan Football Fan Day. Guests may also tour the Trojan Football Facility.
The dedication ceremony comes as the campus community prepares for the first college football game in Anderson University’s 113-year history. In addition, Trojan Athletics is hosting a community pep rally on Tuesday, September 3, at 7 p.m. at Wren Park in downtown Anderson. The Trojans play their first game on Saturday, September 7 at Younts Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
For information about the dedication ceremony, contact Leah Parker, director of special events at Anderson University, at lparker@andersonuniversity.edu or 864-231-2101.
For additional information about Fan Day, contact Meredith Smith, assistant to the vice president for Trojan Athletics at athletics@andersonuniversity.edu or 864-231-2029.
Tickets for all Anderson University Trojan Football games are now available by visiting autrojans.com.
Andrew Becker is executive director of Public Relations at Anderson University.