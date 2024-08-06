Clayton’s Justified by Faith Offers Study on Book of Romans

In his third book with Courier Publishing, longtime pastor Ken Clayton offers a diligent study of the Book of Romans in Justified by Faith, similar to his early works on the Gospel of John and the Book of Daniel.

“In Romans, Paul does not share as much discussion about practical problems as he does in his other letters,” Clayton observes. “Paul used this letter to explain the Christian gospel, God’s plan of salvation, and its impact on their daily living.

“There was no error, danger, or false teaching in Rome that Paul knew to address,” Clayton explains. “Instead, he sought to share his understanding of what God had done through the ministry, death, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

A graduate of Carson-Newman and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Clayton has served churches in Tennessee and Kentucky and was a missionary in Spain.

Richard Ross, a professor at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, commends Clayton, who was his pastor for 16 years in Tennessee, for both his preaching and teaching.

“Some of the best of that preaching and teaching was from Romans. I am not surprised that he has infused a new book with his insights into this seminal book of the Bible,” Ross writes. “Not only was he a faithful shepherd to his flock across many decades,” Ross adds, “he is a living illustration of what Paul was calling for — a child of God obedient to the faith.”

Justified by Faith (146 pages, $15.95) is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.