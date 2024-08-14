Connie Maxwell Receives $1 Million Gift

Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood, a ministry partner of SCBaptists, received a $1 million gift recently from the family of former long-time staffers Doug and Sally Kauffmann.

The Kauffmann family announced the gift Aug. 9 in support of the “Dreams of Children” campaign, a key initiative aimed at enhancing Connie Maxwell’s ability to serve vulnerable children and families across South Carolina.

“Tonight is a night to remember — a night built on a lifetime of service and love,” Connie Maxwell President Danny Nicholson told a gathering at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church in Greenwood. The generous gift, he said, will support construction of the Howard and Suzanne Kauffmann Auditorium in the new McCall Center, which will play a pivotal role in expanding the ministry’s goal to help children from hard places.

The Kauffmanns served on staff at Connie Maxwell from 1996 to 2016. Doug served as pastor, and Sally, who died June 12, was minister of music and education.

Their daughter, Christina Kauffmann, reflected on her parents’ legacy. “There will always be a light in the darkness if everyone had a community like this one,” she said, underscoring the deep sense of belonging and care her parents cultivated at Connie Maxwell.

Watson Dorn, a close friend, spoke about the Kauffmanns’ dedication to service, particularly their involvement in the Greenwood community. “Doug and Sally exemplified service above self,” Dorn said. “Their impact is immeasurable.”

The event also included the dedication of a stained-glass window titled “Jars of Clay,” which will be installed in the Howard and Suzanne Kauffmann Auditorium. The window, crafted by the same company that created Connie Maxwell Baptist Church’s original stained-glass windows, serves as a symbolic representation of the Kauffmanns’ lasting legacy at Connie Maxwell. Doug Kauffmann, who has long been known for his love of these windows, was deeply touched by the tribute.

“Thank you for honoring Sally and me,” Kauffman said. “This place has always been about healing and hope.”

His words captured the essence of the Kauffmanns’ commitment to Connie Maxwell, where they served faithfully for many years. While Doug and Sally were honored at the event, the whole family donated to honor their parents and grandparents, Howard and Suzanne Kauffmann. Their gift represents a milestone in Connie Maxwell’s ongoing efforts to become a national leader in healing and ministry for children.

— Sheila Price is vice president for marketing and communications at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.