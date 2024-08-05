CSU pivots to online learning ahead of TS Debby

Due to Tropical Storm Debby’s potential impact to the Charleston region this week, Charleston Southern University will move all in-person classes to virtual learning beginning at 2 p.m. today through Thursday, August 8. An update will be provided later in the week regarding classes scheduled in-person for Friday, August 9.

As of 2:30 p.m. today, all employees will transition to remote work for the remainder of today and through tomorrow, August 6. Only essential personnel will remain on campus. Additional information and instruction for the remainder of the week will be forthcoming from Human Resources.

South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief said volunteers are preparing for potential deployment, specifically to the state’s southern Lowcountry area where 10-20 inches of rain is being forecast.