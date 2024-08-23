From Surviving to Thriving: 3 Tips for Christian College Students 

There are many excellent articles and books written with the goal of helping Christian students survive the temptations of college life. This is important, because a recent study by Lifeway Research found that two-thirds (66 percent) of American young adults who attended a Protestant church regularly for at least a year as a teenager say they also dropped out for at least a year between the ages of 18 and 22.

Surviving is not enough though. In my 20 years discipling college students, I have found that casting a vision for thriving spiritually and transforming your campus is far more compelling than surviving. With that in mind, here are three tips I wish someone would have shared with me when I started college.

1. Pick your friends, pick your future

The most important piece of advice that I can give you is to choose wisely who will be your closest friends. Unfortunately, most students develop their closest friendships with those who happen to be the most convenient. First Corinthians 15:33 gives sobering advice: “Do not be deceived: ‘Bad company ruins good morals’” (ESV). It may be easy to justify doing life with less than godly people if you have similar interests or if you connect with them on a relational level. Don’t be deceived; if Christ is not the top priority in their lives, they will not push you toward Christlikeness. “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm” (Prov. 13:20, ESV).

That is why it is so crucial that you make plugging into a healthy collegiate ministry your top priority. Good college ministries will often host a flurry of social events the first month to help welcome new students. Make attending those events a top priority even if the particular event doesn’t spark your interest. At these events, you are likely to connect with peers who are genuinely pursuing Christ. Look for fellow believers who will take God and the Word seriously and lock arms with them.

In addition to a college ministry, joining a solid local church is essential for your spiritual life and development. Plug in deeply to a church in your college town.

2. Have fun, but act like an adult

Welcome to adulthood; now it’s time act like an adult. Don’t hear me wrong; I am a huge fan of having plenty of fun during this season of life. Especially the first few months, invest plenty of relational time with solid Christian friends who will draw you closer to Jesus. But at a certain point, staying up until 3 a.m. playing video games with your Christian friends no longer counts as “fellowship.”

I find myself often telling the young men that I disciple this: “Be a serious person. Not only will this help you become who God wants you to be, it will make you more attractive to a godly woman! Just sayin’.” If you are going to grow into the person that God has called you to be, you will need to learn to embrace a life of discipline. Discipline is not legalism. Godly discipline is motivated by the grace of God in Christ and puts you in the path of God’s power.

Three of the most important areas of discipline that college students need to develop are sleep, studies and spiritual disciplines. Sleep because I am convinced that a contributing factor toward many of the mental health issues and sinful habits students develop are partially due to unwise choices when it comes to sleep patterns. Studies because if you are a college student, part of your stewardship is to be diligent in this area. And spiritual disciplines because college is a great time to learn how to feed yourself. Don’t let anything distract you from spending unhurried time alone with God daily.

3. Your mission starts now

Sadly, many students see college as a waiting room where they can mess around, and the choices they make don’t really matter. Nothing could be further from the truth. The real world starts now. Right here, right now, you have an unprecedented chance to not just get an education but to grow deep roots in your walk with Christ and to make an eternal impact by reaching people for Christ.

Your time in college could be one of the best opportunities you ever have for personal evangelism and discipleship. Don’t waste it! The best person to reach a college student with the gospel is another student. They are waiting for YOU to invite them into the grand story of redemption that can transform their lives.

Think through the groups of people on campus that you are naturally a part of or could easily connect with. How could God use those existing networks of relationships to spread the love of Christ through you? Focusing your relational energy on caring, serving and sharing the gospel with a group of people who are already in community with each other can create a multiplication effect, making it easier for you to reach more people, foster community and make disciples.

What “people group” on campus is God calling you to engage with the gospel during your time in college? Use this Personal Ministry Impact Worksheet to help craft your strategy for reaching your peers with the gospel. Don’t wait until summer to go on a mission trip. Every day can be a mission trip if you learn to live with intentionality and bold faith. I sincerely believe that God has providentially placed you where you are to love lost people all around you. Not all opportunities are created equal. Don’t waste your time as an insider on one of the most strategic mission fields on earth — the college campus!

— Paul Worcester serves as National Collegiate Director at the North American Mission Board.