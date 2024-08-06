Global health strategies create gospel access through CPR certification

CPR training courses like this one are unique in Eastern Europe. It’s not every day you can earn an American certification, even for local health professionals. Dr. Paul Crane, a global health consultant with the International Mission Board, recently trained doctors, nurses, medics, local church members, schoolteachers and IMB missionaries.

Send Relief and IMB’s global health strategies partnered to bring CPR, emergency cardiovascular care (ECC) and advanced life support training and certifications to Eastern Europe. National pastors made the local connections and invited their medical communities and others who might benefit. Local believers served as translators, allowing a way to openly share the gospel.

“Strategies like this meet physical and spiritual needs,” Crane said. “The local believers used this hands-on training to show their greater community that the church cares for the body, soul and spirit.”

Southern Baptists’ gifts to the Dr. Naylor Preach & Heal through Medicine Fund equipped the workshops with first aid supplies, AED trainers and everything else needed for the Armenians to gain certifications. This included four adult and four infant CPR mannequin.

The mannequins helped simulate emergency scenarios. It measured compression force and rhythm. As an occupational therapist and teacher practiced switching off compressions when someone became tired, she wondered aloud how anyone could keep going at that pace until help arrived.

“Don’t worry,” Crane smiled knowingly. “When the time comes, you’ll have adrenaline.”

Across the room, laughter erupted as Pam Allsbrook, a nurse from Conway, S.C., used her bad acting skills as “the Fonz” to break through the language barrier. She raised two thumbs to show how to give compressions on the infant mannequin.

Allsbrook said training and empowering the local church is always the highlight of medical trips for her.

“This was a true partnership with the local church,” she said about the joint project between Send Relief and IMB’s global health strategies. “Each of us used our complementary skills to show and tell about Jesus’ love.” Crane added that Southern Baptists’ gifts to the Dr. Naylor Preach & Heal through Medicine Fund will keep on giving through these connections and through the certification and first aid supplies that were left behind in Eastern Europe. It will be used by healthcare workers Crane and Allsbrook trained for future workshops.

“Our IMB medical professionals and partners are now qualified to host more trainings, providing a unique way to open access to the Gospel in many closed communities,” Crane said. “Healthcare strategies, like this, allow us to equip, train and mobilize medical professionals.”

— Some names may have been changed for security. Sue Sprenkle writes for the International Mission Board.