IMB medical missionaries use custom mobile clinic to serve in Europe

Harrison Martin* and his medical team were in a quandary. They were restricted in offering proper care while serving in Europe.

“We’d set up medical clinics in churches or community centers,” said Martin, a missionary nurse practitioner for the International Mission Board. Most were one-room clinics that we divided into exam spaces by hanging blue tarps from the ceiling. This didn’t provide much privacy.”

During disasters and war time, Martin said a lack of supplies often hampered their response and whether the location had electricity or enough petrol for a generator.

The solution was a mobile medical clinic, custom made for carrying out global health strategies in Europe. However, such a vehicle did not exist in Europe. Martin and his team would have to design the truck themselves.

“We researched, googled and found a plain box truck,” Martin said. “We had an electrical system with solar panels attached, and then we were on our own for the rest of the renovations.”

Building something in a country where language barriers can exist can be challenging. Martin said he would go to a hardware store with a picture of what he needed and Google Translate queued up.

“Slowly our clinic took shape in the back of the truck,” he said.

Instead of creating a sterile clinical environment, Martin said they would incorporate Bible stories into the room decor.

“I installed a boat-shaped bed to depict parables Jesus used around the Sea of Galilee and other things to start gospel conversations,” Martin said. “When you have a short time with each patient, prompts get people curious enough to ask questions.”

Now Martin and his team are fully supplied and equipped to provide the care needed wherever they go in Europe. Not only are they equipped medically but also with a gospel witness.

Martin thanks those who support the Dr. Naylor Preach and Heal through Medicine Fund, which made this mobile medical clinic a reality.

“As we begin using this truck regularly,please pray that we find favor with customs at border crossings, and they allow us to enter their countries with this unique ministry aid,” Martin said. “Ask God to use this truck to open gospel access in places that might be closed to traditional methods of evangelism.”

(*Name changed due to security)