Lifeway camps impact continues beyond summer and for eternity

Last summer, the student ministry at First Baptist Church in Jasper, Tenn., didn’t meet for the month of July. Students weren’t showing up.

Coming into this summer, Dusty Tuders, pastor of students and families, was feeling discouraged by the students’ apathy and lack of engagement. He’d been on staff at the church for a couple of years and wasn’t seeing the fruit and connections he’d hoped to see.

But this summer, the students of First Baptist Church, Jasper, met every week in July. And not because Tuders planned events for them. Earlier in the summer at MFuge, 19 students latched onto the idea that they could be a part of a revival generation. When they returned from camp, the students began a weekly prayer service, gathering around 25 students to intercede together on behalf of their lost friends and family members.

A few weeks later, Tuders was at Student Life Kids Camp with the elementary-aged kids from his church when he received a text message. The students would be meeting at one of their houses for prayer that week since he wasn’t available to let them into the church. He was in awe. It was the same group of students he had at the beginning of summer, but their time at MFuge had ignited a new passion in them that was outlasting their week at camp.

Lifeway camp leaders said they entered the 2024 summer season with expectancy — not wondering if the Lord would move but watching with anticipation for the where and how. As the summer began, they felt it was clear God was working, as He brought more than 114,000 campers representing more than 4,200 churches across 220 weeks of Lifeway camps — FUGE Camps, CentriKid Camps, Student Life Camp and Student Life Kids Camp.

Summer impact

This summer, Lifeway’s FUGE Camps (Centrifuge and MFuge) and Student Life Camps emphasized the same theme: Revival Generation. Along with the camps’ emphasis, Lifeway has also been praying for and equipping students and student ministry leaders for revival through Youth Ministry Booster cohorts and a student Bible study, “Revival Generation: Awakening to a Movement of God,” by Shane Pruitt, national director of NextGen Evangelism at the North American Mission Board.

Pruitt had a front-row seat to see God building a revival generation, as he preached a week of Student Life Camp in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in June.