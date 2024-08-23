Martha Franks Retirement Community Welcomes Robert Sprouse as New Executive Director

Robert Sprouse has been appointed as the new executive director of Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens.

A native of Laurens County, Sprouse assumed the role Aug. 1 and will oversee the community’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the continuation of the high-quality care and compassionate services that have been Martha Franks’ hallmark since its founding almost 40 years ago. He succeeds Pollyanna Franks, who served the community for more than 10 years.

Sprouse has more than 27 years of experience in management, working across various industries. He most recently served as director of human resources and assisted living/independent living administrator at Martha Franks, which gave him an understanding of the community’s needs and values. Sprouse holds a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, is a Society of Human Resource Management Certified Professional, and has a Community Residential Care Facility Administrator license.

“Mr. Sprouse is a proven leader with a passion for serving our residents,” said Tom Turner, SCBMA chief executive officer. “I am confident he will lead Martha Franks with integrity, vision, and a deep understanding of our values.”

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading Martha Franks into an exciting future,” said Sprouse. “Compassionate care will always be at the heart of our mission. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated staff to build upon the legacy established by Martha Franks and South Carolina Baptists 40 years ago. Our goal is to provide our residents a vibrant and fulfilling life in a safe, supportive, and enriching environment.”

Beyond his professional experience, Sprouse served in the Army National Guard. His family includes his wife, Catherine, four children, two grandchildren, and another on the way.

A public reception will be held at Martha Franks in the Historic Villa on Sept. 9 from 4-6 p.m.