NGU Alumnus Jeremiah Bogan Takes Talents to the Next Level

Jeremiah Bogan has been chasing his dream of being in the National Football League since he was a kid.

“Football has basically been the structure of my whole life,” he said. “I’ve been playing since I was five years old. I wanted to play in the NFL. I also loved the idea of being able to build teams and put together the puzzle pieces.”

Bogan played his college football at North Greenville University, where he graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2020.

“North Greenville helped me push myself,” Bogan said. “I grew so much as a person during my time at NGU. I’ve loved the school more and more each year that I become further removed because I’m seeing so many things that were instilled in me that have helped me get to where I am now.”

After earning his Master of Business Administration at another institution, Bogan started chasing his dream from a different angle. He has served in various roles with college football programs including UNLV, Pittsburgh, Liberty, LSU, and UCONN. Bogan also served as the National Scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“I know people look at my résumé and notice that I’ve bounced around pretty fast. Honestly, it’s all happened a lot faster than I thought. When I was a player, I fell more in love with the training and the process of getting better, and not necessarily the results,” Bogan said.

The results, however, led Bogan to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he joined as a scouting assistant in June.

“The NFL is something that I’ve always thought about and worked toward,” he said. “The more time you spend in football, the more you understand how good that structure is for you. That discipline has transformed my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the work ethic that it taught me.”

Bogan attributes his success to investing in each team along the way.

“I always tell people to grow where their feet are planted,” he said. “Don’t try to look too far ahead. That’s what I’ve tried to do. If you’ll put your head down and do the work, the next thing you know, you’ll look up and see a door open for you. You don’t always have to step through that door, but opportunity will be there.”

Bogan said his faith has been important for him as he navigates each new season.

“God calls me to serve every day,” he said. “That’s what I’m thinking about when I wake up in the morning: Serving others. Sure, you’re in a space where everyone comes from different backgrounds and believes in different things, but you can still be that light for others and serve them.”

“Growing up, you didn’t really see athletes professing Christ,” Bogan continued. “I always told myself that if I ever got a platform that big, I would be one of those vessels that showed you can reach these heights without having to hide your faith or sacrifice who you are as a person.”

NGU Head Football Coach Jeff Farrington said Bogan’s success comes as no surprise to those who know him.

“Jeremiah is a first-class individual and has always handled himself as a professional while excelling as a student-athlete with NGU football,” Farrington said. “We are very proud of his career and know he is ‘called’ to make a difference for Christ wherever he serves. We wish him all the best in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Bogan regularly uses the phrase “God did” on his social media accounts, reminding himself that the Lord has been with him each step of the way.

“It’s the idea that every time you get down on yourself or things don’t go your way, maybe your plan shifted, you have to remember what God did,” he said. “Even during times I didn’t believe God was working in my life, you can look back and see that He did. He remains true to the promises He makes, and He will forever.”

— Billy Cannada writes for Marketing/Communications at North Greenville University.