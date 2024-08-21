SBDR at work in six states after Debby’s widespread destruction

Debby was not done, but Southern Baptists weren’t waiting.

The second named storm of the 2024 hurricane season landed Aug. 5 near Steinhatchee on the gulf side of Florida with a maximum of 80 mph winds, swirling with weakening power while traveling in and out of East Coast states until withering over Canada on Aug. 10.

Massive rain, major flooding, flash flooding, slow-moving flooding and tornadoes are byproducts of this storm’s impact. Feeding, chainsaw and mud-out Disaster Relief volunteers have been onsite in some cases within a day of Debby’s arrival.

In other areas, such as Sarasota, Fla., Richmond Hills, Ga., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Steuben County, N.Y., and more, floodwaters hadn’t receded enough by Aug. 14 for vehicles to travel over roads to get help and hope to the hurricane’s victims.

“For the residents we’re helping, it [Debby’s impact] is massive,” Florida DR Director David Coggins told Baptist Press. “We don’t respond to tragedies. Our volunteers respond to people affected by those tragedies. Our volunteers are eager to serve and bring the hope of the Gospel once again to a community that has been devastated by another hurricane.

“We’re very appreciative of this volunteer-driven ministry,” Coggins continued. “Without them we couldn’t do anything locally. They take the Gospel, hope and healing to people in these distressed communities.

“DR volunteers are always ready. They have a calling for it or they wouldn’t continue,” Coggins said. “The people who volunteer are very passionate about this ministry and willing to go the extra mile.”

In South Carolina, “we have flooded areas in the low country,” Sue Harmon, operations manager for South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Disaster Relief said Aug. 14. “We’re waiting for the river to crest from Dillon to the coast near Myrtle Beach.

“We’re expecting more flooding from North Carolina rivers,” Harmon continued. “Sometimes it takes a few days for the rainwater to soak into the rivers and then a few more days to get to us.”

As DR volunteers remove sodden and damaged items from a family’s home, they stay alert to uncovering and returning items that might hold precious memories and other value. At the same time, they work at emptying a refrigerator or freezer filled with spoiled food, tearing out Sheetrock and pulling up carpet.

“South Carolina did not get as much flooding from Debby as expected, but the areas that did flood are in bad shape and really need our help,” Harmon said. “We have a great partnership with Alabama Disaster Relief, and are grateful they are able to come and help with us in Walterboro.” South Carolina DR teams will cover recovery efforts in St. George, she added.

Coy Webb, Send Relief Crisis Response director for NAMB and IMB, said the hurricane season is anticipated to be more active than usual this year. He suggested people interested in Disaster Relief get training through their state convention.

“We need prayer as we respond for wisdom, volunteers and resources,” Webb said. “Prayer is very important. Give. That’s how we have the resources like Tyvek suits. Become trained, pray and give. Those are the three best ways people could help.”

The next training event for South Carolina Disaster Relief chaplains and volunteers is Oct. 11-12 at First Baptist Church, Spartanburg. For details, see www.scbaptist.org/events/disasterrelieftraining-7/.

Karen L. Willoughby is a national correspondent for Baptist Press.