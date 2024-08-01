Send Relief’s Backpack Sunday to boost local church outreach effort

Meeting material needs often opens doors for believers and churches to share the gospel, and Send Relief has identified a simple, straightforward way of doing so that serves as a great conversation starter—backpacks filled with needed resources.

That’s why Send Relief has designated Sunday, August 4, Backpack Day in recognition of Send Relief Sunday in the SBC. Dozens of churches have coordinated with Send Relief to receive free backpacks so they can fill them up with supplies and plan on giving them away to those in need in their communities or during mission trips.

“Backpacks have proven to me a time-tested, simple way to meet a number of different needs in the community among Send Relief’s Ministry Centers,” said Josh Benton, Send Relief’s Vice President of North American Ministry. “Whether it’s for students needing school supplies, those in poverty, human trafficking victims or refugees, you can fill a backpack with whatever resources best fit the needs of those in your community.”

Last year, Church at the Cross in Orlando, Florida, reported to Send Relief that they witnessed one salvation during a festival-style event that featured popsicles, games and a prayer tent as part of their efforts to support their community with free backpacks.

East Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, Missouri, put together backpacks that staff at a nearby cancer center accepted to give away to patients coming through their facility. The backpacks included a New Testament and a prayer card recipients could use to connect with the church.

A church in Summerville, South Carolina, Old Fort Baptist Church, filled backpacks with school supplies that were given out during a “meet the teacher night” at a school in Baltimore.

Send Relief aims to equip local churches with the resources and training they need to implement effective, gospel-proclaiming compassion ministry efforts in their own neighborhoods. To that end, Send Relief has developed multiple, free ministry guides, including a Backpack Ministry Guide, that provide helpful tips and best practices.

Send Relief is the compassion ministry arm of Southern Baptists, a cooperative ministry of the North American Mission Board and the International Mission Board. To learn more about Send Relief and how churches can become more involved in compassion ministry, visit SendRelief.org.