Striking the Waters: Big Seeds, Big Harvest — SCBaptists, It’s Time to Give and Go Like Never Before

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

Vanessa and I are invested, but these South Carolina weather patterns and soil variances are trying our patience. We planted some fruit trees last fall and have been taking care of them dutifully. We water them, feed them, prune them, and, yes, sometimes even talk to them (don’t judge us). This spring, we counted 29 tiny apples on our apple trees, 27 tiny lemons on our lemon trees, one plum on our two plum trees, and dozens of blueberries on our six bushes. The single plum made it, but as of today we’re looking at four apples, seven lemons, and a bunch of neighborhood birds with bellies full of blueberries. We’ve made some big investments, but the harvest thus far has been unimpressive. We’re not giving up, though. We’ve got too much invested in this and we’re anticipating a day of harvest, even if not this year. In South Carolina “fruiticulture,” there’s no guarantee we’ll eventually reap a harvest. But in God’s economy, the law of sowing and reaping is a timeless principle with a sovereign guarantee. “The person who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly,” the Holy Spirit teaches us through Paul, “and the person who sows generously will reap generously … . And God is able to make every grace overflow to you, so that in every way, always having everything you need, you may excel in every good work” (1 Cor. 9:6–8).