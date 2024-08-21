What 15 more minutes of prayer will do

I don’t typically talk about a minimum time of prayer we should pray each day. I’m more concerned that we pray than I am about how long we pray. At the same time, though, I suspect most of us need to pray more each day. Set aside 15 more minutes to pray today, and you might find these things happen:

You’ll be more focused on God. Even if only for a few more minutes, looking toward heaven can move your heart. You’ll be more convicted over your sin. That happens when you spend time with God, but that’s a good thing. Conviction leads to repentance, which leads to forgiveness and cleansing. You’ll have more confidence as you lead. Leaders who pray more sense God’s presence more keenly as they lead. You will be more grateful. Most of us do indeed need to pray more – and our hearts are thankful when God helps us to make and keep that commitment. You will be a godlier spouse and parent. I’m assuming, of course, that your time with God leads to genuine change, but you’ll humbly hold your head higher in your home if it does. You’ll get more work done. Taking time to be with God doesn’t take away our time to work; it refocuses it on the eternal, and it forces us to use our remaining time more wisely. You will release some of your burdens. Fifteen minutes may not be long, but it’s time with God. He’s in control of how much He will change and encourage us in those minutes. You will express your love for somebody. Few things are as loving as interceding for others and taking them to God’s throne – even if you do it in the quiet of your prayer closet for just a few minutes. You’ll be more prepared to stand before God’s people this weekend. It’s amazing how our church leadership roles change when we pray more. You will want to pray even more. Nobody ever prayed more than 15 minutes without praying the first 15 minutes. Spend a few more minutes with God, and you’ll begin wanting more.

Find 15 more minutes today . . . and pray.

This article originally appeared at chucklawless.com.

Chuck Lawless is dean of Doctoral Studies and vice-president of Spiritual Formation and Ministry Centers at Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., where he serves as professor of Evangelism and Missions.