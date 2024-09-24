Anderson Among Top Universities in the South in Latest U.S. News & World Report’s Rankings

Anderson University remains one the best colleges and universities in the South as U.S. News & World Report today released its 2024-2025 “Best Colleges” rankings, naming AU to its “Best Value,” “Best First-Year Experience” and “Best Schools for Veterans” lists.

Overall, Anderson University now ranks #34 among Regional Universities-South, an increase of seven places compared to last year. In addition, AU returned to U.S. News & World Report’s list of national universities with the “Best First-Year Experience,” coming in at #41 among all colleges and universities in the United States.

Also among Regional Universities-South, AU ranks #14 in the “Best Colleges for Veterans” category and #32 in the “Best Value Schools” category, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication’s annual Best Colleges rankings come as more than 4,600 students enrolled at Anderson University this fall. It is the largest student body in the University’s 113-year history. AU remains the largest private university in South Carolina.