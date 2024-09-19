Arizona, Missouri Join States with Ballot Measures to Codify Abortion Rights

Arizona and Missouri are the latest states to add measures to the November ballot allowing voters to enshrine abortion rights in their respective state constitutions, joining at least six other states with similar measures.

In at least two states, Nebraska and Pennsylvania, ballot initiatives to protect life are pending.

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission is working with Southern Baptists in each state as the ballot landscape takes shape. “As we look ahead to the November election, we recognize there are numerous abortion state ballot initiatives being decided by voters. Thankfully, some of these seek to solidify protections for preborn children,” said Miles Mullin, ERLC executive vice president and chief of staff. “Tragically, many others seek to expand abortion, leading to more lives lost.

“The ERLC stands ready to support our Southern Baptist churches by working alongside our Baptist state convention partners where initiatives are up for a vote,” Mullin said, “by providing resources that help educate and equip Baptists and others in the critical effort to protect life.”

Arizona, Missouri, Florida, Colorado, South Dakota, New York, Maryland and Nevada also have ballot measures to allow voters to expand or establish abortion rights.