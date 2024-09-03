Bells and Tales Compiles Inspiring Missions Moments

Rosalie Hunt’s most recent work, Bells and Tales: Stories of Amazing Missions Moments, is a compilation of fascinating and compelling stories about both missionary heroes and ordinary believers.

“Mama loved to tell me stories of missionary heroes. Those heroes became very real to me. I wanted to pass those stories on,” Hunt shares. “She also told me fascinating true-life tales of ordinary believers. They influenced me as well.”

Gordon Fort, of the International Mission Board, in the foreword to Hunt’s book, writes: “In these pages, you will read about Esther Lo Ping Ren, who was literally saved by a bell. You’ll meet Hephzibah Jenkins, who was smuggled out of war-torn Charleston, South Carolina, as a newborn baby. You will encounter the spirit of Christ in the gnarled hand of a leper. You will feel the agonizing suffering of Adoniram Judson in a Burmese prison, sustained by the resourcefulness and courage of his wife, Ann. You will read about the horseback-riding Annie Armstrong and the founding of Woman’s Missionary Union. Then you will marvel at the remarkable Gladys Aylward. She illustrates once again how God takes the discounted things of the world and does His mighty work. Read Bells and Tales: You’ll be inspired, motivated, and blessed!”

“It’s a good thing each chapter is an individual story, because this is a page turner,” said Woman’s Missionary Union Executive Director Sandy Wisdom-Martin, in her endorsement. “Find a comfortable chair and be blessed yet again by one of the best storytellers of our generation.”

Bells and Tales: Stories of Amazing Missions Moments (Courier Publishing, 138 pages, $20.00) is available through major online bookstores and on the author’s website, rosaliehallhunt.com. All proceeds go to WMU Foundation.