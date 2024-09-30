Camp McCall Suffers Extensive Damage from Helene

Camp McCall has suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Helene including trees down, building damage, and at least one cabin has been destroyed. Lake Chillywater has risen eight feet above lake level and power lines were obliterated. All communication, phone lines, and internet services have been cut off completely.

“We have lots of hard work to do ahead — tree cleanup and removal, structural repair, and rebuilding,” reported Phillip “Snoball” Jewell. “Currently, we do not know when the camp will be fully operational again.”

Jewell went on to state that Camp McCall currently needs gas for generators, personal protective equipment for volunteers (gloves, earmuffs, eye protection), anything chainsaw-related (fuel mix, bar oil, files), and cases of drinking water for volunteers.

While Camp McCall is asking for individuals or groups to email their Registrar, Amanda Cox, the camp stated it may be several days before they can reply. All volunteers are required to be completely self-sufficient since they cannot provide meals at this time.

Matt “Spinner” Allen, Camp McCall Director, is thankful for those in the McCall family who have reached out to support. “There are better days ahead, and we will get there together as we work to continue the ministry of Camp McCall.”

—Alex Lyons, Creative Director for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.