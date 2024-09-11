CSU Air Force ROTC Cadets Remember 9/11 Heroes on 23rd Anniversary 

Charleston Southern University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 772 cadets honored the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice 23 years ago.

Cadets walked the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 stairs of the World Trade Center. Each cadet climbed the steps of the bleachers at CSU’s Buccaneer Field.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 police officers, firefighters, and medics took to the stairwells of the World Trade Center Twin Towers in an effort to save injured citizens trapped within the towers. Tragically, the responders never made it out before the towers fell.

The stair climb at CSU is a symbolic completion of the mission in honor of these men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.