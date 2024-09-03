Doubting Our Faith: ‘Trust and Never Doubt’

“Trust and never doubt, Jesus will surely bring you out,” a catchy gospel chorus by Robert Ray, “He Never Failed Me Yet,” reassures. Yet, if we’re truly honest, when troubles and disappointments encroach our path, doubt in the goodness of God often overshadows our steps.

An untimely death of a child or parent, chronic suffering or lingering illness of a spouse, loss of a career or long-sought promotion, broken engagement or divorce, debilitating injury, catastrophic storms, and a host of other heart-rending circumstances all have the potential to cause one to question one’s faith. If only we were truly able to “trust and never doubt.”

More often than we care to admit, faith falters. We find it hard to exhibit the unwavering faith of a Moses before Pharaoh, Daniel in the lion’s den, or Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the furnace. Rulers condemn; flames scorch; lions devour. Fear prevails.

The story of Peter climbing out of the boat to walk on water toward Jesus speaks to the rest of us. As storms rage and relentless waves rock our rickety boats, our eyes too easily lose sight of the Lord. Trust in His goodness evaporates. We sink in despair and cry out in desperation.

How does one recover from this disabling doubt and unrelenting fear? How does one continue to serve God no matter what?

In the biblical account, Peter reaches out for the hand of Jesus. That’s the key. Jesus then lifts Peter and calms the storm. Peter’s faith is rescued. Everyone arrives safely to shore. Crisis averted!

Only, what if Jesus doesn’t appear to answer our desperate cries today? What if He doesn’t deliver us from the stormy seas? What if He doesn’t keep us from all earthly harm? What if the storm’s ferocity increases? What if pain and suffering intensify? Has He failed us?

With the author of Psalm 77, our downtrodden souls cry out in anguish: “Has his unfailing love vanished forever? Has his promise failed for all time? Has God forgotten to be merciful? Has he in anger withheld his compassion?”

The psalmist then reveals the sure course of remedy: “I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. I will consider all your works and meditate on all your mighty deeds.”

When it appears like God has forsaken us and all hope seems lost, the faint-hearted may choose to abandon the faith, jettison God’s offer of salvation in Christ. That’s the point where one’s view of perseverance of the saints is sorely tested. Some sadly fall away. Still others prove faithful. In remembering all the ways they have seen God’s “right hand” of blessings active throughout their lives, they embolden strength, renew hope and find peace.

Even when nothing appears to be going right, when our lives seem to be falling apart, when all that we have worked for or dreamed of eludes us, the prophet Habakkuk counsels God’s people to resolutely rejoice in the Sovereign Lord who is our strength.

“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior” (Hab. 3:17–18, emphasis mine).

In John 16, Jesus tells His disciples, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

In our hearts, we concede that Jesus didn’t say we won’t experience suffering, rejection, and hardship, that there won’t be any pain or loss. No, quite the opposite! He said, “You will have trouble.” Indeed, we do. Hardly comforting, right? But that’s reality! Everyone experiences suffering and sorrow. All the apostles did. Even Jesus did.

Yet, take heart, Jesus encourages. He has overcome the world! Through the cross, He has brought God’s peace and mercy to us. Victory over pain, suffering, even death can be ours, too. No, not in this life … but for an eternity. So, don’t lose faith, Christian: “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning” (Ps. 30:5).