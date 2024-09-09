Horton Names Texas Pastor as VP of SBC Pastors’ Conference

Texas pastor Michael Criner has been named vice president of the 2025 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference, June 8-9, in Dallas.

D.J. Horton, Pastors’ Conference president and senior pastor of Church at The Mill in Spartanburg, S.C., announced Criner’s selection in a Sept. 9 press release, noting that Criner’s leadership will be a tremendous asset to the conference.

Criner, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rockwall, brings more than 25 years of ministry experience, having served in various ministry roles, from working with children and youth to leading multiple congregations as a senior pastor. His commitment to the Cooperative Program is evidenced through the Rockwall church’s strong support of 18 percent of its budget allocated to the SBC’s unified plan of giving to support missions and ministries, according to the press release.

Additionally, the congregation is engaged in missions work with both the International Mission Board and with the North American Mission Board’s church planting initiatives across Texas.

Criner has served the Southern Baptist Convention in several key leadership roles, most recently as chairman of the Committee on Nominations in 2023. He also has served on the SBC Committee on Committees in 2019.

In the Southern Baptist Convention of Texas, Criner has served as chairman of its Committee on Order of Business and as a member of its Sexual Abuse Advisory Committee.

“In his leadership, Criner is known for his strategic and collaborative approach, emphasizing the importance of trust and teamwork in advancing the mission of the church,” Horton said in the release. “He is deeply passionate about seeing others come to know Jesus, grow in their faith, and serve in the life of the church and beyond. His vision for ministry is centered around creating pathways for people to hear the gospel, mature in their faith, and become active participants in sharing the gospel with the world.”

Raised in Texas, Criner became a follower of Jesus at age 7, and his spiritual foundation was built through the influence of his grandfather, Ed Hecht, who led him to Christ and discipled him during his early years. He answered the call to vocational ministry at age 12.

He and his wife, Abigail, a gifted musician and worship leader, have three children.

The theme of next year’s Pastors’ Conference is “Worth Following” from 2 Timothy, where Paul describes God’s plan for a pattern for pastors’ lives that is worth following.