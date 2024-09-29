Late TSU Score Sinks Charleston Southern

Tennessee State University 13, Charleston Southern 9

NASHVILLE—Late game drama struck life into a defensive battle as Charleston Southern fell to Tennessee State late in the fourth quarter Saturday night. Despite 219 rushing yards, the Bucs could not push through into the endzone in Nisaan Stadium, managing three field goals in a 13-9 loss.

The game remained scoreless until 5:09 in the second quarter when the Tigers graduate Quarterback Draylen Ellis capped off a 10 play 62-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Williams. The score gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead. The Bucs answered quickly with a 37-yard field goal from Reid Montgomery, pulling the Bucs to within 7-3.

On the following kickoff, Tigers returner Dayron Johnson fumbled on the Tigers’ 23-yard line, which was recovered by Bucs Senior safety Kimo Hiu. The recovery set CSU up perfectly for a second 37-yard field goal by Montgomery, making the score at halftime 7-6 TSU.

A third Montgomery field goal in the third quarter gave the Bucs the lead 9-7. That lead held until Draylen Ellis lead TSU down the field with a quick 11 play, 92-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Grant with 0:46 left, giving TSU a 13-9 lead.

The Bucs quick drive almost ended in the endzone, but they fell short after a 33-yard catch and lateral play left the CSU at the TSU 22 with no time remaining. Bucs fall to 1-3, and 0-1 in conference play.

Box Score:

CSU 0 6 3 0 -9

TSU 0 7 0 6 -13

FD CSU 17, TSU 11

Rushing CSU 58-219, TSU 20-101

Passing CSU 4-12-90 0 TDs, TSU 12-25-105 1 TD

Penalties CSU 2-20, TSU 5-23

Fum/Lost CSU 2-2, TSU 1-1

Punts CSU 4-244, TSU, 7-252

Barton College 27, Anderson University 13

Barton Sophomore Quarterback Trevor Nored thew for 289 yards and 2 TDs as he led Barton College to Victory over Anderson University on Saturday afternoon. Anderson fell to 2-2 in their inaugural season.

Box Score:

AU 0 0 7 6 -13

BC 0 7 13 7 -27

FD AU 17, BC 16

Rushing AU 44-171, BC 28-82

Passing AU 12-26-80 0 TDs 1 int, BC 22-31-289 2 TDs 1 int

Penalties AU 2-20, BC 4-40

Fum/Lost AU 1-0, BC 0-0

Punts AU 5-218, BC 5-200

Shorter University at North Greenville University CANCELLED

This weekend’s games (Oct 5th)

Catawba College at Anderson University, 2 p.m.

North Greenville University at Benedict College, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois University at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.