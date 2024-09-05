Ministering in Today’s Culture: Hispanic Conference Creates Fellowship Amid Cultural Diversity

An estimated 150 believers representing more than 40 churches gathered at Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville on Aug. 30-31 for fellowship and teaching geared toward Hispanic pastors and leaders from across South Carolina.

Arnoldo Silva, who works for the Greenville Baptist Association to reach Hispanic people, said that God brought 200% more than they planned. Silva said they only thought they would have 30-50 people and God allowed them to have roughly 150 participants. “Además, en el ambiente vimos a Dios obrar,” Silva said, which when translated means: And we also saw God work in the environment.

Silva said his heart behind the conference was to create fellowship and expose Hispanic pastors to ministries available to them. His desire is for Hispanic pastors to know they are valued and cared for. Silva is a pastor at Iglesia Refugio in Greenville.

But why does South Carolina need thriving Hispanic churches?

Silva said, “Literalmente, Dios está trayendo una lluvia de personas hispana en nuestro estado y es nuestra responsabilidad como atalayas de anunciarles el evangelio,” which when translated means: Literally, God is bringing a rain of Hispanic people into our state and it is our responsibility as watchmen to announce the gospel to them.

Al Phillips, missions strategist for Greenville Baptist Association, said, “Our vision is access to the gospel for all.” That has to include Hispanics, Phillips said.

Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, said Greenville Baptist Association birthed the idea for the Hispanic conference and invited the SCBC. Wolfe said this is the first Spanish conference they have had during his 18 months as executive director.

Evan McFarland, senior pastor at Edwards Road Baptist Church, welcomed attendees, reminding them that success is not in ministry, but our identity is in Christ and success is faithfulness to His mission.

Phillips preached about titles versus testimonies, using Proverbs 22:1. Phillips said people love to be called by their titles (pastor, president, senator), but their testimony is of great surpassing worth.

“You don’t just stumble into a good testimony,” Phillips said. One has to choose a good testimony, cultivate a good testimony, and carry on a good testimony, he said.

Wolfe preached a little in Spanish and English, and Silva joked that the conference was starting in English but would progressively become more Spanish. Wolfe’s message was entitled, “Todos Los Tesoros” (All of the Treasures), on Colossians 2:1-10.

“Hay algunas verdades sobre Dios que solo podemos conocer si los conocemos juntos,” said Wolfe, which when translated means: There are some truths about God that we can only understand if we know them together.

In the first breakout sessions led by Hispanic pastors and leaders, men attended one of two topics: “Reaching those in LGBT with the Gospel” or “The Importance of Application in your Preaching.” Women attended “The Importance of Teaching Sound Doctrine.”

Topics for the second breakout sessions were “Persevering in Sound Doctrine” and “Making Disciples Like Jesus Did.” Women gathered for a craft.

During a Hispanic lunch of rice, beans, chicken and meats, participants heard from leaders of various ministries, such as Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. Jay Boyd, senior vice president for ministry strategy and engagement at Connie Maxwell, spoke about Hispanic children in foster care and urged churches to be involved.

After lunch, Bruno Molina, a national leader of La Red Nacional Bautista Hispana, addressed moral relativism and subjectivity. Molina said Christianity is intrinsically incompatible with moral relativism because the God of the Bible says everything relates to Himself. Molina shared several fatal defects of subjectivism and showed that its claims are unreasonable and illogical with reality.

After a Q&A with Molina and Wolfe, the first day of the conference concluded with about 30 minutes of prayer time.