New AD Brings Experience to NGU Athletics

Will Lowrey’s journey to the athletic director’s office at North Greenville University has come on a path littered with dangers, toils, and snares.

Lowrey was named athletic director at NGU earlier this year and began in his new role in June.

Lowrey comes to NGU from Blue Mountain Christian University, where he spent the previous six years as the school’s athletic director.

A Mississippi native, Lowrey knows a bit about trials and tribulations. He has experienced many hardships, which have crafted him into a godly leader today.

The most massive personal blow came last March.

“I cannot leave out of my big journey, and the reason I am here, is because of the path, the trials and adversity I’ve been through with my wife, who passed away on March 15.”

His late wife, Jennifer, played a large role in shaping Lowrey into the man he has become, positively influencing him every step of the way.

“I will say that, from the godly aspect, it wasn’t until … life brings you to your knees that you realize your calling,” he said.

These experiences have not only shaped him as a person, but also have encouraged his walk with the Lord.

“You’ve got to be able to look at everything through a Christian worldview … and the fact that you’re pointing everything back to Jesus Christ,” he said.

As a former college baseball player and high school coach, Lowrey brings years of experience in athletics and godly leadership to NGU.

“It was right away when I got on campus, I realized these guys are all about excellence and honor in the way that we do things,” he said.

Lowrey hopes to continue the academic and athletic excellence of longtime NGU AD Jan McDonald, who retired earlier this year.

NGU’s athletic department has prospered in recent years. The baseball team dominated competition once again this spring, finishing with a 41-14 record, falling just short of a third straight NCAA Division II championship appearance. They won the national championship in 2022.

Baseball is not the only thriving sport for the Trailblazers: The men’s volleyball team has made repeated trips to the Conference Carolina’s tournament, winning in 2022. The conference title propelled them to the NCAA National Collegiate men’s volleyball championship that year.

— Jeffrey Robinson Jr.is a journalism student at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind. He lives in Louisville, Ky.