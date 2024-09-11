New and Noteworthy Books — September 2024

Surviving Religion 101: Letters to a Christian Student on Keeping the Faith in College (Crossway) by Michael J. Kruger

For many young adults, the college years are an exciting period of self discovery full of new relationships, new independence, and new experiences. Yet college can also be a time of personal testing and intense questioning — especially for Christian students confronted with various challenges to Christianity and the Bible for the first time.

Drawing on years of experience as a biblical scholar, the author addresses common objections to the Christian faith ­— the exclusivity of Christianity, Christian intolerance, homosexuality, hell, the problem of evil, science, miracles, and the reliability of the Bible.

If you’re a student dealing with doubt or wrestling with objections to Christianity from fellow students and professors alike, this book will equip you to engage secular challenges with intellectual honesty, compassion, and confidence — and ultimately graduate college with your faith intact.

A Field Guide on Gender and Sexuality (Ligonier)

The world around us is rapidly changing. Rejection of the Bible’s teaching on what it means to be human has created widespread confusion about gender and sexuality. Many Christians now face questions that seem to pit love and truth against each other. Should we attend the LGBTQ weddings of our family members and friends? May we address people by their preferred pronouns? And are we unloving if we do not do what the culture demands?

God is not silent on these matters. His unchanging and authoritative Word provides the truth we need to face today’s challenges. Do we have the resolve to speak the truth in love amid the mounting pressure to compromise?

This field guide offers biblical answers to questions about gender, sexuality, and identity. Each answer seeks to help Christians stand firm in their convictions, navigate relationships with true compassion, and proclaim the liberating hope of the gospel.

Waiting Isn’t a Waste: The Surprising Comfort of Trusting God in the Uncertainties of Life (Crossway) by Mark Vroegop

Throughout our lives, we experience countless periods of waiting. Some moments are mere nuisances — others are daunting seasons filled with intense worry and doubt. We grow impatient by immovable traffic or crave an impending answer to a medical condition. Whatever our current circumstances, our innate response is to take action rather than stay still.

The author calls believers to resist the human urge for control and lean on Christ for comfort while we wait for the uncertainties of life to unfold. Vroegop explores what it means to wait on God through six important characteristics — waiting is hard, common, biblical, slow, commanded, and relational. This book not only teaches readers how to wait on God but inspires them to embrace waiting — for it prompts wisdom from God and brings invaluable peace to the present.

Love the Ones Who Drive You Crazy: Eight Truths for Pursuing Unity in Your Church (Crossway) by Jamie Dunlop

Churches are full of differences. Those differences might be rooted in culture or personality or even musical style. In recent years, differences over political and social issues have frayed the unity of many churches. Yet if a church is centered on Christ alone, then unity at church will sometimes require building genuine friendships that bridge across all those differences. How can Christians navigate those relationships? Can they really love people at church who sometimes drive them crazy?