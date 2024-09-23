Ramirez Has Big Game, Leads NGU Past Mississippi College

Saturday evening had big plans for NGU Junior Quarterback Dylan Ramirez as he led the Trailblazers to a road win in Clinton Mississippi. Ramirez was responsible for four touchdowns and 283 passing yards as NGU bested Mississippi College 29-17.
Ramirez started his big day off strong with a 5-yard rushing TD on third and goal making it 7-0 Trailblazers with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. The NGU defense added points of their own in the second quarter with a safety, but the Choctaws of Mississippi College swiftly answered with a four play 38-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard TD run by Marcus Williams.
The Trailblazer defense held the Choctaws scoreless the rest of the way, while Ramirez added two more touchdowns through the air, and one on the ground to score 20 unanswered points leading NGU to victory. The Trailblazers defense finished their dominating day with six TFL’s, two interceptions which combined for 136 return yards and a safety.
This win marked the first win of the season for the Trailblazers as they begin conference play 1-0. NGU continues to dominate Mississippi College, now winners of the last 3 meetings.
Box Score:
NGU 7 8 7 7 – 29
MSC 0 7 0 0 – 7
FD NGU 20, MSC 18
Rushing NGU 33-59, MSC 50-168
Passing NGU 18-31-283 2 TDs 1 int.; MSC 15-27-102 0 TDs 2 ints
Penalties NGU 10-103, MSC 11-66
Fum/Lost NGU 4-3, MSC 2-0
Punts NGU 2-73, MSC 5-207
Limestone 52, Anderson University 5
Anderson never held a lead while suffering the first loss of their inaugural season at home, 52-5. Limestone totaled 559 yards, 422 of them through the air on way to second win of the season.
Box score:
LIM 7 24 7 14 – 52
AND 2 0 3 0 – 5
FD LIM 22, AND 15
Rushing LIM 31-137, AND 32-141
Passing LIM 20-28-422 5 TDs; AND 12-29-92 0 TDs 2 ints
Penalties LIM 11-98, AND 3-20
Fum/Lost LIM 1-0, AND 1-0
Punts LIM 2-86, AND 4-220
Charleston Southern IDLE
This weekend’s games (Sept. 28)
Anderson University at Barton College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee State, 6 p.m.
Shorter University at North Greenville University, 7 p.m.