Richard McWhite, pastor of Redds Branch Baptist Church in Aiken for 11 years, was recognized on May 19 for 50 years in the ministry. Chairman of Deacons George Davis present a plaque to McWhite. A native of Greenville, McWhite also has served as pastor of Denmark First Baptist, Calvary Baptist in Barnwell, and Callie Self Baptist in Greenwood. He and his wife, Patricia, have two children and five grandchildren.