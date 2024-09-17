Reflections on the 2024 SBC Annual

It’s my privilege to serve as the recording secretary of the Southern Baptist Convention. The recording secretary is elected each summer by messengers to the SBC Annual Meeting. Along with the registration secretary, a position currently held by my beloved colleague Don Currence, the recording secretary position is not term limited. Whoever serves in these roles is eligible for reelection annually. I’m beginning my third term as recording secretary, having been first elected in Anaheim in 2022. My widely respected predecessor, John Yeats, served as recording secretary for a quarter century.

The recording secretary has four main responsibilities. He oversees publication of the Book of Reports each spring. During the Annual Meeting, he records the proceedings and works with the Executive Committee communications staff to produce the Daily Bulletin. During the summer, he edits the SBC Annual, which combines information from the Book of Reports with the Convention’s governing documents and the official version of the proceedings from the Annual Meeting. Finally, the recording secretary serves as an ex officio member of the Executive Committee, representing Southern Baptists in general rather than a particular state.

Like so much in Southern Baptist life, the SBC Annual is a collaborative project. The recording secretary contributes the proceedings from the Annual Meeting. The Convention’s entities, boards, commissions and auxiliaries contribute the information related to their work. When applicable, task forces and ad hoc committees contribute material. The president and the preacher chosen to deliver the convention sermon contribute the manuscripts of their respective messages from the Annual Meeting. The Executive Committee staff contributes the governing documents and pulls the entire SBC Annual together. The recording secretary gives final editorial approval.

The 2024 SBC Annual has now been published. From my seat as recording secretary, I want to offer a few observations on what this year’s Annual tells us about the Southern Baptist Convention.

The final messenger count for Indianapolis was 10,946. The number compares to 12,737 messengers in New Orleans in 2023, 8,133 messengers in Anaheim in 2022, and 15,726 messengers in Nashville in 2021. Just over 25 percent of messengers said this was their first SBC Annual Meeting. Almost 65 percent of messengers have attended five or fewer Annual Meetings. About 44 percent of messengers were under age 50 and 56 percent were over age 50. Approximately 38 percent of messengers were in their 30s and 40s.

Out of almost 47,000 churches that cooperate with the SBC, only 3,988 sent messengers. Well under 10 percent of our churches send messengers to the SBC Annual Meeting. I suspect this is one reason why there were multiple motions this year from messengers related to potential online participation in the future.

Every year, a majority of messengers are church staff. This year, the percentage was 53.6 percent. Of that number, 60 percent were senior pastors. This means approximately one-third of all messengers were senior pastors. This percentage doesn’t include other pastors, whether paid staff or unpaid elders. We are a Convention led by pastors — especially senior pastors.

This year, 4.4 percent of the messengers work for state conventions while another 4.8 percent serve as associational missions strategists (AMS). These numbers likely overlap to some degree because an AMS can also be a pastor or other staff member. In some cases, an AMS might also work for a state convention.

In recent years, some observers have voiced concerns that entity employees comprise a disproportionate number of messengers. This year, 2.7 percent of the messengers (283 individuals) work for a national entity. Of course, many more entity employees who aren’t messengers are in attendance because they are working. However, since only messengers can vote, many entity employees who are at the Annual Meeting are only participating as observers.

At the SBC Annual Meeting, decisions are always made by who is in the room. The four votes this year with the highest percentage of messenger involvement were the first presidential election (82 percent), the second presidential ballot (78 percent), the Law Amendment vote (76 percent), and the final presidential ballot (69 percent).

I want to help put these numbers in perspective. Clint Pressley won the presidency with 56 percent of the votes cast on the final ballot, but that represented only 39 percent of all messengers present. The Law Amendment fell short with a 61.45 percent affirmative vote, but that represented only 47 percent of all messengers present. Would more messengers voting have changed the outcome of the presidential election or the Law Amendment? We have no way of knowing. But that is my point: thousands of messengers did not cast their ballots at the appropriate time.

I offer these reflections simply as food for thought. I want to encourage you to read the SBC Annual when it becomes available. More important, I want to encourage every cooperating church to send as many messengers as they are allotted. And I want to encourage messengers to be present, be engaged, vote your conscience, and give God the glory for the work He does in and through the people called Southern Baptists.