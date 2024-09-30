SCBaptists Serve Together After Helene

As effects of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt across South Carolina, many SCBaptists have rolled up their sleeves to help their communities recover, including students from colleges across the Midlands.

“I helped out because I felt like it was what God wanted me to do. He was able to give us the strength to help those who may not have been able to do it alone,” said Bridget Wills, a student from Midlands Technical College.

Students from Carolina Baptist Collegiate Ministries gathered equipment and worked alongside the Columbia Metro Baptist Association and North Trenholm Baptist Church to assist those impacted by the storm in the Denny Terrace Neighborhood of Columbia.

“As someone who grew up in the north, I had never experienced a hurricane.” Karlee Witherite, a University of South Carolina student, shared. “The amount of loss and damage is devastating. Our BCM cleaned and cleared the yards of those impacted, and to see the relief on the faces of those we helped made every tree limb and leaf worth it.”

Additionally, the crew partnered with Lexington Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Columbia to assist chainsaw crews and help with debris removal. Carolina BCM Director Adam Venters said, “There is a lot of work to be done in the community, and we are grateful to help today, but there are more days of work ahead.”

Carolina BCM Director, Adam Venters, said, “There is a lot of work to be done in the community, and we are grateful to help today, but there are more days of work ahead.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Midlands and across South Carolina are still without power after heavy rains and high-speed winds caused widespread damage throughout the Palmetto State. But South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief has been relentless in their efforts to serve communities.

“SCBaptist Disaster Relief teams are working around the clock to meet needs across affected areas,” Susan Puegh, SCBaptist Disaster Relief Director stated as she continues to coordinate the efforts around the state.

Peugh added that SCBaptist Disaster Relief is opening response centers in Aiken, Greenville, and Cherokee counties to assist in the coming weeks.

Continued prayers are needed for those affected by the storm, Disaster Relief, emergency management, and those assisting their neighbors and communities.

“Now is a great time to introduce or reintroduce yourself to your neighbors,” encouraged SCBaptist Serve Team Leader Jon Jamison. “You could come through in a major way for them. As you do, let them know why you’re being so generous. You love them and God loves them. Hurricane Helene has brought devastation. SCBaptists, let’s bring help, hope, and healing.”

—Alex Lyons, Creative Director for the South Carolina Baptist Convention