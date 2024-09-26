Searching for the Truth

“I’m not sure if I believe in a God. I just don’t believe a God would send someone to hell if they were raised another religion, live morally, and die. How could God allow an innocent baby to die but allow a murderer to live? How could God allow so much suffering in the world?” Jerry said (name changed for privacy).

As I sat listening to Jerry as we chatted about faith, there was more honesty than I hear in some church small groups. He was not combative or confrontational. We had a strong enough relationship for him to be open about his doubts and struggle through questions.

Jerry represents the growing population of South Carolina and will, in his lifetime, become the majority if revival doesn’t break out. The fastest growing religious group in the state is “non-affiliated with any religion.” They have a hard time believing that any one religion is truer than another religion. Their standard is based on science, intellect, or the prevailing worldview.

We have great churches among SCBaptists. If someone was looking for a church, one of our SCBaptist churches would be perfect for them. The only problem is that this group is not looking for a church to attend.

They are looking for relationships and people who will listen to difficult questions. Jerry said, “I’m not interested in going to church. I would, however, meet with other people like me who have doubts about faith. A group where we could openly ask questions with someone who would be willing to give their thoughts, even if they are biased toward Christianity.”

I asked him, “If what you currently believe about God was false, would you want to know it?” He thought and then affirmed that he would want to know.

“Good,” I said, “Because my God said that if you seek Him you will find Him, when you search for Him with all of your heart. Let’s seek out together what the truth is.”