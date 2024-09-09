Send Relief continues aid in war-torn Sudan

Southern Baptist Send Relief continues to aid Sudan, as half the nation faces acute hunger and famine chases refugees and internally displaced persons.

Cholera and heavy rains exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, according to international governmental agencies.

Jason Cox, Send Relief’s vice president of international ministry, said the war is not getting enough attention in the U.S., even as Send Relief continues to send aid.

“This war has created what is now the largest population of forcibly displaced people in the world. The humanitarian needs are overwhelming, and growing. But the opportunities are also great,” Cox told Baptist Press. “Humanitarian crises like these often create unique and unforeseen opportunities for gospel advance, and sometimes — as in the case of Sudan — among some of the least-reached peoples of the world.

“Send Relief is positioned to do more, and we invite Southern Baptists to come alongside us to have an even greater impact.”

Famine has plagued the Zamzam Camp of more than a half million displaced people in the North Darfur region of Sudan since early August and will likely continue through October, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Famine Review Committee has reported.

Famine also exists in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan and the New Funj area in the Blue Nile state, areas where persons internally displaced by the war have increased the population from 1.2 million to 3.9 million since April 2023, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North announced Aug. 14.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have prevented humanitarian food aid from reaching critical areas where internally displaced persons have sought help, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Famine Review Committee has reported.

Donate to Send Relief here.

— Diana Chandler is Baptist Press’ senior writer.