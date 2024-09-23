Shorter University football team sees 48 decisions before start of season

Close to 50 football players on the team at Shorter University made decisions for Christ this year before the season started, and 17 followed through with believer’s baptism.

Zach Morrison, in his seventh year as head coach, described what happened after players arrived at the school in early August for preseason training and conditioning camp. “We took them to a couple of local churches,” he said, “and about 150 players visited Life Church.”

That Sunday, Morrison recalled, Life Church Pastor Jason Stockton preached and closed with an invitation. Team chaplain Topher Stockton (no relation) said 48 players “felt the conviction to stand and say, ‘I need this.’”

Topher Stockton, who is executive pastor at West Rome Baptist Church, and Jason Stockton chatted and shared ideas about next steps for the players. The following Wednesday, the players who had made decisions were invited to stay and formed small groups with local pastors.

David Harper of Hollywood Baptist Church, Jarrod Roberts of West Rome, Shorter campus minister David Roland, and Topher Stockton and Jason Stockton were among the pastors who met with the players. The pastors and players talked through what their decisions meant, and what baptism is and is not. Baptism, the players were told, is an outward symbol of an inward commitment, similar to how a wedding ring is a symbol of a marriage.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, after an intrasquad scrimmage, 16 players and one coach stepped forward to be baptized on the practice field. Another player was baptized that Sunday at West Rome.

The first to be baptized, recalled Topher Stockton, was Brent Brown, a junior running back. “I had always struggled with whether or not I was saved,” Brown said. “At Life Church I felt, ‘This is it,’ and made a decision that changed my life.”

Junior linebacker Kobe Butts said he’d felt God leading him to be saved, but “hadn’t heard the right message. That morning I felt chills and knew it was time. God showed up in my and my [football] brothers’ lives.”

The focus now is on discipling the new believers. “They need to get in the Word and know what that looks like in life,” Morrison said.

Morrison added that the entire community of believers is gathering around the players to support and encourage them in their walk with the Lord. Hollywood Baptist sponsored Bibles for the players. Calvary Baptist Church brought books for brand-new believers. Pastor Roberts at West Rome challenged the men in his church to step up and mentor the young men on the team.

And it is making a noticeable difference on the team. Morrison said more than 40 guys showed up to attend a small group to study the Bible and hold each other accountable. “They are still dedicated to football and school,” he said, “but they are significantly dedicated to Christ.”

(Editor’s note: Shorter University is a private Baptist university in Rome, Ga.)