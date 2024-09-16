The Baptist Courier

|

Courier Publishing

Advertise

|

My Account
Contact Us
Subscribe

South Carolina Baptist College Football Roundup: Sept. 14, 2024

Jeffrey Robinson Jr.

Anderson University 44, LaGrange 14

ANDERSON — Early season success continues as Anderson University stays undefeated after a 44-14 rout of the LaGrange Panthers.

Playing in front of 4,428 fans on a warm and cloudy evening, Anderson dominated the Panthers from start to finish in their commanding victory. Quarterback Tyler Wesley had a monstrous game, completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 373 yards, overtaking his collegiate career best.

Wesley opened the scoring on AU’s first possession when he connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Jalon Warthen-Carr for a 54-yard touchdown pass. The Trojans never looked back. After a defensive stop, Wesley led the Trojans down the field and added a field goal to make it 10-0.

To start the second quarter, RB Monzelle Campbelle added onto his productive day with a five-yard rushing TD, giving Anderson a 17-0 lead. The Trojans went on to score 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, capped by a second rushing touchdown for Campbelle.

Anderson outrushed LaGrange 173-52 and outgained the Panthers 401-148 through the air. This exciting victory for the Trojans propels them to a 2-0 start to their historic inaugural football season.

Box score:

LGC  0   7   0   7 – 14

AND 10  20 14 0 – 44

FD AND 28, LG 10

Rushing AND 48-173, LG 20-52

Passing AND 29-34-401 2 TDs; LG 13-24-148 2 TDs, 1 int

Penalties AND 10-115, LG 6-35

Fum/Lost AND 0-0, LG 2-1

Punts AND 2-98, LG 7-29

__________

The Citadel 54, North Greenville University 0

CHARLESTON – Led by Redshirt sophomore RB Corey Ibrahim, The Citadel rushed for 222 yards and 5 touchdowns as they walked over North Greenville University 54-0 Saturday afternoon.

Box score:

NGU  0  0  0   0 – 0

CIT    7 20 14 13 – 54

FD NGU 13, CIT 21

Rushing NGU 42-129, CIT 42-222

Passing NGU 12-21-100 0 TDs; CIT 12-22-124 1 TD

Penalties NGU 9-85, CIT 5-43

Fum/Lost NGU 3-2, CIT 0-0

Punts NGU 9-290, CIT 4-220

__________

Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0

RICHMOND – Charleston Southern’s sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne threw two interceptions on the way to a 38-0 loss at Richmond this past Saturday.

Box score:

CSU           0   0  0  0 – 0

Richmond  7 14 14 3 – 38

 

FD CSU 10, RIC 18

Rushing CSU 27-39, RIC 48-213

Passing CSU 11-24-92 0 TDs, 2 ints.; RIC 13-15-157 1 TD

Penalties CSU 4-20, RIC 3-20

Fum/Lost CSU 1-1, RIC 0-0

Punts CSU 8-401, RIC 4-189

__________

This weekend’s games (Sept. 21):

Limestone at Anderson, 1 p.m.

NGU at Mississippi College, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern, Bye

Sign Up For Email Alerts