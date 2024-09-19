We Must Serve with Compassion

You can probably name a lot of famous people from the Bible, but I wonder if you remember a man named Ebed-melech? We read about him in Jeremiah 38 when the prophet Jeremiah was lowered into a cistern because he would not stop preaching the Word of God. Ebed-melech, an Ethiopian eunuch serving the King of Judah, was not the only person in Jerusalem to hear of Jeremiah’s condition, but he seemed to be the only one to care.

He courageously approached the king to speak up for Jeremiah, who had been left for dead in the bottom of that cistern. Ebed-melech was a man of conviction, telling the king that the officials had acted wickedly, and that Jeremiah deserved to be rescued. The king relented, and Ebed-melech proved to be a capable servant. He took 30 men with him to the cistern as well as a rope and some rags he found in the king’s storeroom. Ebed-melech attached the rags to the rope, then dropped the rope down to Jeremiah. He called to him, saying, “Now put these worn-out clothes and rags under your armpits under the ropes” (Jer. 38:12, NAS). Then they safely pulled Jeremiah out of the pit.

Did Ebed-melech have to bring rags to rescue Jeremiah? No. All he needed was the rope and a group of men to pull him out. In fact, if he would have only used ropes, no one would have complained. Jeremiah would be out of the cistern. He would be saved. He may have gotten rope burn or been hurt in the process, but he would be alive.

Ebed-melech was a man of courage and conviction. He was capable. But he was also compassionate. Ebed-melech was not merely interested in pulling Jeremiah out of the pit; he intended to tenderly restore him. His compassion for the person of Jeremiah was as serious as his conviction about the injustice that had taken place.

There are a lot of people in our churches ready to deploy the ropes of truth. They are rightfully passionate about delivering truth to those who are perishing, backsliding, or wandering away from God’s Word. Their courage leads them to speak the truth with conviction. But there’s something to be said for using the rags of compassion when delivering the ropes of truth.

Rags alone won’t save. They might make you feel a little better, but they are useless without the ropes to pull you out of the pit. Some people have a lot of compassion, but they will only love you to eternal hell because the rags of compassion are useless without the ropes of truth. The world needs the ropes of truth, but it is often the rags of compassion that open their hearts.

South Carolina Baptists, in our mission to go and make disciples, let’s not get so far ahead of ourselves that we forget that our battle cry in this spiritual war to advance God’s kingdom is love. It was love that motivated God to give His one and only Son for our sins. It was love that Jesus said would identify us to a watching world. It is love that should urge us forward to rescue the perishing with the truth of the gospel. Till All Have Heard, we must serve with compassion.