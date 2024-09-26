What is Atrial Fibrillation?

You may know someone who has a condition called atrial fibrillation. You may have it yourself! In fact, a lot of people have it. I seem to see it more and more in the ER. But what is it?

Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm. The heart consists of two upper chambers, or atria, and two lower chambers, or ventricles. Electrical impulses start in the atria and normally go down nice, normal pathways into the ventricles, which move blood into the lungs and out to the body.

But when atrial fibrillation (or A-Fib) occurs, the upper chambers (or atria) beat irregularly and very fast. Not all of those beats go to the ventricles below, but the ones that do are erratic and irregular. Sometimes very fast beats do go to the ventricles and the ventricular heart rate may be anywhere from 100 to 200 or (rarely) more.

When individuals develop A-Fib, they may feel symptoms of fatigue, weakness, dizziness or shortness of breath. A sensation of heart fluttering or pounding may occur. They may sometimes have a sensation of chest pain (which should prompt a call to 911 or visit to the ER). Because the atria are beating irregularly, clots can form in them and those clots can go to the brain and cause stroke, so symptoms of weakness, facial droop, extremity weakness or difficulty speaking can occur.

Atrial fibrillation usually occurs only in older individuals. It can develop for a variety of reasons, including hypertension, disease of the heart valves, underlying coronary disease, thickened heart walls, alcohol use, sleep apnea, thyroid disease and other conditions. There can also be a familial component.

Unfortunately, untreated atrial fibrillation not only causes stroke, but can result in congestive heart failure, other abnormal rhythms and chronic fatigue.

Fortunately, there are assorted medications as well as a variety of procedures that can be used by physicians to control the rate of atrial fibrillation or stop the rhythm altogether.

Diagnosed and treated appropriately, those with atrial fibrillation live very normal, active lives. So if you’re concerned, make an appointment with your doctor. The sooner the better!

For more details, see the AHA link below.

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation/what-is-atrial-fibrillation-afib-or-af