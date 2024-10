The Bylaws Committee presents amendments to the Bylaws, Part I, as a first reading in 2024. A vote to incorporate these amendments will be taken at the annual meeting in 2025. The changes update the term ‘affiliated’ to ‘in friendly cooperation’ in places it was overlooked in earlier updates. These changes are found in Part 1, Article VI. Proposed changes are indicated in bold font and strikethroughs.

Click on the link below for the 2024 committee’s report:

2024 Bylaws Committee Report