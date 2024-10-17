2024 SCBC Committee on Committees Report

The role of the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Committee on Committees is to recommend the members of all the other committees. This committee serves to involve more people in the important work of filling vital roles in our cooperative efforts.

The Committee on Committees is selected by the outgoing president from the previous year. This group is comprised of members from churches of all sizes across the state, as stated in our bylaws. The Committee on Committees accepts nominations to fill vacancies on Standing Committees of the Convention. The length of service varies, but all terms begin on Jan. 1, 2025.

Click on the link below for the 2024 committee’s report:

2024-Committee-on-Committees-Report