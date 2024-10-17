2024 SCBC Nominations Committee Report

Each year, the South Carolina Baptist Convention Nominations Committee of the SCBaptist Convention is comprised of two members from each of the 12 geographic regions. The work of this team is invaluable for the process of ascertaining knowledgeable people to conduct the work of the Convention and our Ministry Partners.

Executive Board members serve four-year terms unless they are fulfilling an unexpired term. The number of members on the Executive Board has been in transition as the 2021 Bylaws amendments allowed natural attrition to bring the size down to 29 members (including the Convention President as a voting member of the Board).

Trustees serve five-year terms unless they are fulfilling an unexpired term. They are elected separately from the Executive Board nominees. All terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2025.

Click on the link below for the 2024 committee’s report:

2024-NomCom-Report